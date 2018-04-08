Hyderabad woman abuses, pelts stones after cops book friend for drunk driving

Hyderabad: A video of a Hyderabad-based woman abusing traffic cops and pelting stones on roads has gone viral. The woman created a ruckus after her friend was booked for drunk-driving on Saturday night. The incident reportedly took place in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area.

The traffic police caught a person in a Swift car driving in a drunk state at a checkpoint at Film Nagar main road here, Traffic Inspector in Gopalpuram, Majid, told news agency ANI.

The woman was allegedly sitting beside the drunk friend in the car. After being caught, she overreacted and threw stones at people around.

#WATCH Hyderabad: A woman created ruckus & pelted stones at media personnel after her friend was booked for drunken driving by traffic police in Jubliee Hills area last night. pic.twitter.com/K1AthMih70 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

In the 51-second video, the woman is seen threatening cops, arguing in a loud voice. She then picks up stones and throws at people around. The incident took place at Jubilee Hills area when traffic police were conducting drunk and driving checking.

A case has been registered against the driver and his car was seized, he said. No action has so far been taken against the woman.

With agency inputs