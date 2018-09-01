Indian woman trafficked to Saudi Arabia 'murdered', family seeks help from EAM Sushma Swaraj

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who was allegedly trafficked to Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, died under mysterious circumstances.

The family of the victim suspects that she might have been ''murdered'' by her employer and has sought the help from the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj in this regard.

The family has urged the minister to facilitate the repatriation of her body from Saudi Arabia so that her last rites could be performed here.

"My mother Shaheen was approached by an agent who offered her a job in Saudi Arabia and Rs 20,000 salary. Believing his words, my mother left for Saudi Arabia on 20 December 2016. She was first sent to Dubai and then to Saudi Arabia,'' the victim's daughter Baseena told ANI.

After reaching there, her employers made her work as a housemaid.

She was asked to take care of their children, she alleged.

''Earlier, the agent promised 20,000 salary per month but her employers paid her just 16,000 per month," she said.

She claimed that her mother's health started deteriorating since July.

"She asked me to request her employer to send her back to India. Her employer promised to send her and then he started torturing and threatening my mother. Later on August 31 2018, we received a call from my mother's employer and he said my mother died and he didn't mention the cause of her death. We suspect they killed my mother," Baseena said.

