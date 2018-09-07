हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao to kick-start poll campaign, cover 100 constituencies in 50 days

Nearly 9 months before its term was to end, the Telangana Assembly was dissolved by the Governor on a recommendation by the state cabinet.

K Chandrasekhar Rao to kick-start poll campaign, cover 100 constituencies in 50 days
PTI photo

Hyderabad: After dissolving the Telangana Assembly on Thursday with an eye on early polls, state CM chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is all set to kick-start his poll campaign with a massive public rally at Husnabad in Siddipet district on Friday.

Thereafter, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief will go on district tours and cover 100 Assembly constituencies in the next 50 days. 

According to sources, KCR wants to begin his poll campaign on September 7, since this is the month of Sravanam and Friday is considered to be auspicious for starting any new venture.

Nearly nine months before its term was to end, the Telangana Assembly was on Thursday dissolved by the Governor on a recommendation by the state cabinet.

Governor ESL Narasimhan accepted a resolution of the cabinet recommending dissolution of the Assembly. He asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Council of Ministers to continue in office as caretaker Government.

KCR had been giving strong indications of going for early polls in the last few weeks. 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a crucial meeting to consider all legal and logistical aspects to deliberate on next course of action after Telangana Cabinet decided to dissolve the Assembly for early polls. Sources in the poll body confirmed ANI that the commission has received the report and notification from Telangana Chief Electoral Officer regarding the state on Cabinet`s decision of dissolving Assembly for early polls.

