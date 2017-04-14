Narendra Modi's wife worships at Telangana temples
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben on Friday worshipped at two temples in Vikarabad town of Telangana.
She performed 'puja' at at Nagadevatha temple in the town, located some 80 km from here.
After performing various rituals, she participated in 'Annadanam' programme and distributed food among the devotees.
Later, she visited Santoshimata temple in the town and offered worship. She was seen also offering fodder to a cow.
Modi's wife also garlanded statue of B. R. Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary.
Jashodaben had arrived in the town on Thursday night and stayed at the house of Baradi Ramesh, the priest of Nagadevatha temple.
As the news of her visit spread, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers rushed to the place in large numbers to meet her.
She is expected to stay in the town for another day before home to Gujarat returning on Saturday.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH