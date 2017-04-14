Narendra Modi's wife worships at Telangana temples

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben on Friday worshipped at two temples in Vikarabad town of Telangana.

She performed 'puja' at at Nagadevatha temple in the town, located some 80 km from here.

After performing various rituals, she participated in 'Annadanam' programme and distributed food among the devotees.

Later, she visited Santoshimata temple in the town and offered worship. She was seen also offering fodder to a cow.

Modi's wife also garlanded statue of B. R. Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary.

Jashodaben had arrived in the town on Thursday night and stayed at the house of Baradi Ramesh, the priest of Nagadevatha temple.

As the news of her visit spread, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers rushed to the place in large numbers to meet her.

She is expected to stay in the town for another day before home to Gujarat returning on Saturday.