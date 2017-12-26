Muslim woman from Hyderabad, allegedly divorced by Omani husband over phone, seeks govt help

Hyderabad: A Muslim woman from Hyderabad, who was allegedly divorced by her Omani husband over a phone call, has requested the government to take cognisance into the matter.

Ghousia Begum, a resident of the Old City of Hyderabad, told ANI, "In 2008, my marriage was solemnized with 60-year-old Omani national Zahran Al Rajhi, after he fulfilled all the rules and regulations of his country to marry me. He had promised to take me to Oman and also buy me a house in Hyderabad, but he betrayed me."

"My husband used to visit Hyderabad and stay with me. He used to send Rs 16, 000 - Rs 17, 000 per month from Oman. On August 15, 2017, I received a call from him when he pronounced Talaq over phone. I tried to contact him again, but he is not taking my calls or calling back," she added.

Ghousia has sought the help of Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj and the Telangana government.

"I request MEA Sushma Swaraj and the Telangana government to avail justice in my matter and inquire with him," she said.

The Union Cabinet on December 15, 2017, approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq illegal.

The Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill has been prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by home minister Rajnath Singh.

The draft bill says that "any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal", as per PTI.

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and fine for violators and envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.

It also has a provision for the divorced Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children.

The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognizable and non-bailable. It shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.

(With Agency inputs)