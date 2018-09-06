Rahul Gandhi biggest buffoon in the country, let's not become slaves to Congress: KCR

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi calling him the 'biggest buffoon' of the country. "Everyone knows what Rahul Gandhi is...the biggest buffoon in the country. The whole country has seen how he went to Narendra Modi and hugged him, the way he is winking. The more he comes (to Telangana) the more seats we will win," Rao said.

On a day when Governor ESL Narasimhan dissolved the Telangana Assembly on the CM's recommendation, Rao urged people not to vote for the Congress. "Rahul Gandhi inherited the legacy of Congress Delhi sultanate, he is the legal heir of Congress empire of Delhi. That is the reason I appeal to the people, let us not become slaves to Congress, slaves to Delhi," he said.

His Cabinet's decision to recommend the dissolution of the Assembly has paved way for early polls in the state. He has been asked by the Governor to continue as caretaker Telangana CM till the new government is formed.

KCR also refuted joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. " Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is a 100 per cent secular party. How can we join hands with BJP. We are going to contest election alone," he said.

KCR also highlighted his government's achievements since 2014 when it came to power. "Before 2014 many issues were in Telangana, like bomb blasts, electricity issues, communal violence but now we are free of all this. I am asking Congress leaders to come to ground and fight in the elections and public will give the reply," he said.

The state cabinet had met in Hyderabad earlier in day to give a final go ahead to dissolve the Assembly. The date for the decision is likely to have been in line with the KCR's belief that number '6' is considered lucky for him.

Elections in the state were scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 but at a massive political rally last week, the CM sought a fresh mandate to continue working for the people. Called 'Prajala Aasirwada Sabha', the meeting was reportedly attended by lakhs of people. At the event, KCR said that it is time the state looks beyond help from Centre.

It is being suspected that the decision to advance the state elections is primarily due to the fear that Lok Sabha elections could have an impact on how the state votes for its own government. It is also feared that local issues could get hijacked if state assembly elections happen around the same time as the Lok Sabha elections.