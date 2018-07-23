हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana government

Recruitment 2018: Telangana announces 9,200 vacancies for Panchayat Raj secretaries

  Over 9200 vacancies have been announced for Panchayat Raj secretaries by the Telangana government. 

HYDERABAD:  Over 9200 vacancies have been announced for Panchayat Raj secretaries by the Telangana government. 

Informing about the job positions in an official release, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the recruitment process for the same will begin within a week and completed in two months.

Each village across the state will have one panchayat secretary. Their role will be to help with development in the village. 

The new secretaries will have a probation period of three years. After that their services will be regularised based on performance. 

The process of recruitment, the roles and responsibilities of the secretaries and all other concerned issues would be handled by Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Chief Secretary S.K Joshi, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, and Commissioner Neetu Prasad, informed the state.

K Chandrashekar Rao further conveyed the message that if the secretaries work hard Telangana could be a role model for the nation.

"If only they work with commitment there would be sea change within two to three years Telangana villages will become role models in the country and will be known all over the country that role model villages exist only in Telangana," said the Chief Minister.

Telangana has 12,751 village panchayats, out of which 3562 villages have regular secretaries.

