Telangana: 67 students of state-run school hospitalised after complains of stomach ache, vomiting

Hyderabad: As many as 67 schoolgirls were rushed to the hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting. The students belong to a state-run residential school in Ranga Reddy district.
(More details awaited)
The students belong to a state-run residential school in Ranga Reddy district.
Hyderabad: As many as 67 schoolgirls were rushed to the hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting. The students belong to a state-run residential school in Ranga Reddy district.
(More details awaited)