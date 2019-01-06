हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana school

Telangana: 67 students of state-run school hospitalised after complains of stomach ache, vomiting

The students belong to a state-run residential school in Ranga Reddy district.

ANI photo

Hyderabad: As many as 67 schoolgirls were rushed to the hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting. The students belong to a state-run residential school in Ranga Reddy district.

 

(More details awaited)

