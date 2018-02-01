Telangana disappointed over Union Budget

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday expressed its disappointment over the meagre allocations made for the state in the Union Budget for 2018-19.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) termed the budget "disappointing" for the state. Its leaders feel that injustice was done to the state with no allocation for its flagship programmes like Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha and for prestigious irrigation project Kaleswaram.

State Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna said the budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dashed all hopes of the state. "There is no transparency in the budget. Telangana has got nothing," he said.

He said the Centre had also not allocated funds for implementation of ongoing schemes in Telangana and the meagre allocations for the state includes Rs 10 crore for the Tribal University and Rs 75 crore for the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

