Telangana Govt grants permission to set up 119 residential schools for Backward Class students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government granted permission to set up 119 residential schools for the students belonging to the Backward Class.

Telangana Chief Minsiter K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday signed the file regarding the same.

For the Academic session 2017- 2018, the entrance exams would be conducted for Classes V, VI and VII.The schools will start its classes with 240 students in its first year, with two sections in each class.

The state government has also granted permission to appoint 3,570 Staff to run these schools.