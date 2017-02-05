close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Telangana Govt grants permission to set up 119 residential schools for Backward Class students

ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 08:56

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government granted permission to set up 119 residential schools for the students belonging to the Backward Class.

Telangana Chief Minsiter K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday signed the file regarding the same.

For the Academic session 2017- 2018, the entrance exams would be conducted for Classes V, VI and VII.The schools will start its classes with 240 students in its first year, with two sections in each class.

The state government has also granted permission to appoint 3,570 Staff to run these schools.

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 08:55

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.