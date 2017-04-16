close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Telangana intermediate exam results 2017 declared - Check marks on bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in

The wait is finally over!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:48
Telangana intermediate exam results 2017 declared - Check marks on bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over!

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Sunday reportedly declared its intermediate results 2017.

Candidates can log on to bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in to check marks.

First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:47

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.