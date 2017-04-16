Telangana intermediate exam results 2017 declared - Check marks on bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in
The wait is finally over!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:48
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over!
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Sunday reportedly declared its intermediate results 2017.
Candidates can log on to bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in to check marks.
First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:47
