Telangana minister earns Rs 7.5 lakh by selling ice-cream

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao`s son and cabinet minister K T Rama Rao earned Rs 7.30 lakh just in a couple of hours by "selling" ice-cream and fruit juice here on Friday.

No, he has not become an entrepreneur. Rama Rao turned "coolie" to raise money for Telangana Rashtra Samithi`s plenary and formation day public meeting scheduled to be held later this month.

The state Industries and Information Technology Minister sold ice-cream at a parlour in Qutubullahpur area. TRS MP Malla Reddy bought the ice-cream for Rs 5 lakh. Another party leader Srinivas Reddy paid Rs 1 lakh.

At fruit juice shop, Rama Rao earned Rs 1.30 lakh with the party leaders buying the juice from him.

Friday was the first day of a week-long programme in which all leaders and cadre of the party will work as "coolies".

Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the TRS chief, announced that `Gulabi (pink) coolie days` will be celebrated from April 14 to 20. He urged every party worker to work for at least two days to earn the money to meet transportation and other costs.

The chief minister, all ministers, MPs, MLAs and other leaders will work as "coolies" for at least two days.

The TRS will hold its plenary at Kompally near Hyderabad on April 21 while a massive public meeting is planned at Warangal on April 27 to mark the party`s formation day.