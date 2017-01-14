Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy's car mows down teenager, minister says he wasn't in the vehicle
Hyderabad: A 15-year-old teenager was killed when Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy's car mowed him down near Nirmal town, about 200 km from here on Saturday, police said.
Indirakaran Reddy, the Endowments Minister, says he was not in the vehicle when the incident took place.
The driver was going to a temple to pick up the Minister's family when the car knocked down the teenager, riding a motorcycle.
The car, being driven at a high speed, hit the bike from rear side and dragged the boy to a few feet before coming to halt.
A profusely bleeding Satwik, a student of class 9, was rushed to a hospital in Nizamabad, where he succumbed to his injuries soon after.
Following a protest by the victim's relatives demanding justice, police booked a case against the driver and arrested him.
