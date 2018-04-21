TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket released @eamcet.tsche.ac.in, download admit cards here

Candidates appearing for TS EAMCET or Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2018 can now download their hall tickets on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. However, due to some issues, the admit cards won't be available for download from 11.45 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday.

“Due to urgent maintenance, hallticket download option will not be available from 11.45 AM to 12:30 PM. Inconvenience regretted,” stated a notice on the official website.

TS EAMCET 2018 exam will be held from May 2 to May 7, 2018. Agriculture and medical entrance examinations will be held on May 2 and 3, while Engineering entrance examinations will be held on May 4, 5 and 7. Conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education), EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) is a state-level test held for admissions to various professional courses offered by private colleges and Universities in state of Telangana.

Here's how to download your TS EAMCET Hall Ticket/Admit Card 2018

I. Visit the official site eamcet.tsche.ac.in

II. On the homepage, click on 'Download Hallticket' option

III. You'll now be directed to a new page. Here, enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth

IV. Hit, 'Get HallTicket' link given there

V. Now, download the TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket