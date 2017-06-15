close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 20:15
Chennai: Telugu Desam Party MP JC Diwakar Reddy on Thursday created a ruckus at an airport in Visakahpatnam after he was denied boarding pass by Indigo Airlines for arriving late for a flight to Hyderabad. 

However, like all other VVIPs, Reddy too got away as the airline reportedly accommodated him on the same flight despite the fact that check in for it had closed.

A source told media that after Reddy was denied te boarding pass by the airline, he entered the ticketing corner of IndiGo inside the airport and allegedly damaged few properties there. The TDP politician also got very abusive and restless with the staff present there.

Watch the video here: 

Diwakar ReddyDiwakar Reddy abusesTDP politicianJC Diwakar ReddyVisakhapatnam airportIndiGo airlines

