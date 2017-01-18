5 Doordarshan shows from 90s we would like to see make a comeback

In the 1990s, we didn't have cable connections, set-top box, DTH or multiplexes. Then the mode of entertainment was only Doordarshan. This was the time when Bollywood actors started their career and established their name. Today, if the 90s shows are aired again then they will surely be a major hit.

Here's a list of the best 5 Doordarshan serials and shows of 1990s that we would like to see once again:

Mowgli (Based on The Jungle Book)

An animated adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's stories from The Jungle Book, Mowgli was aired on Doordarshan in 1993. With 52 episodes, surely we would like to see its comeback. An animated movie based on the collection was also released earlier this year. The Jungle Book is the story of a boy Mowgli, who gets lost in the Jungle and is later brought-up by Alexandar the wolf and with Kaa (Python), Baloo (blue Bear) and Bagheera (black Panther). We are in 2016, but still the title song 'Jungle Jungle pata chala hai, Chaddi pehen ke phool khila hai' is on our minds.

Shriman Shrimati

Surely, people would love the watch the comeback of the popular family comedy show that was aired in 1995 on Doordarshan. The show was produced by Adhikari Brothers – Gautam and Markand Adhikari. Shriman Shrimati gained popularity due to its simplicity and comic timing of actors.

Alif Laila – Arabian Nights

Directed by Ramanand Sagar, Alif Laila – Arabian Nights was among the most popular shows on Doordarshan in the 90s. The adventurous and action filled drama will rock the screens if it is aired again.

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Dekh Bhai Dekh was a hugely successful family comedy show in the 90s. The show was directed by Anand Mahendroo and produced by Jaya Bachchan, and revolved around the Diwan family and their various experiences.

Chandrakanta

Entertaining the Indian viewers for over 2 years, the fantasy story of Chandrakanta was based on Devaki Nandan Khatri’s novel of the same name. The 90s generation kids cannot forget the punch line 'Yakku'.