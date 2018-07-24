हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
76th Golden Globe Awards

76th Golden Globe Awards on Jan 6, 2019

Nominations for the awards will be announced on December 6, the organisation said. 

Los Angeles: The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be presented at a ceremony on January 6, 2019. Key dates for the run-up to the annual Golden Globes ceremony were unveiled on Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, but TV rights of the gala are still being sorted out, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

For the past 25 years, since 1993, the Golden Globes have aired on NBC. In April, however, the network's renegotiation window closed without a deal extension. 

Negotiations for TV rights have been on and off in 2018, but a return to NBC is now expected. However, no network was attached as the HFPA unveiled the timetable for the 2019 honours. 

The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter. 

 

76th Golden Globe AwardsGolden Globe AwardsHollywoodGolden Globes ceremonyGolden Globes 2019

