Ekta Kapoor

Aamir Khan praises 'The Test Case', Ekta Kapoor says she’ll need time to recover from the compliment

Along with the success of her latest flick 'Veere Di Wedding', Ekta Kapoor got another reason to feel happy about after superstar Aamir Khan took to Twitter to compliment her web series 'The Test Case'.

Aamir Khan took to social media to shower praises on Ekta Kapoor's 'The Test Case' praising the cast and crew for their combined effort. 

The actor said, "Just finished watching a web series called 'The Test Case'. Really enjoyed it. Really liked the work of Vinay Waikul who directed all but one of the episodes. Loved the performances. Nimrat and the entire cast has done a wonderful job. Thank you guys for an enjoyable bing watch! Love. a."

Enthralled by the compliment, Ekta Kapoor replied, "Ok I’m officially in heaven!!! Cannot come back till I recover from this !!!"

'The Test Cast' features Nimrat Kaur as the lead actress and it is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

The Tv czarina recently announced her upcoming show on Alt Balaji that features Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit.

Hailed as TRP Queen, Ekta Kapoor has revolutionised the Indian television. After conquering TV and big screen, the content czarina is leaving no stone unturned to impress the digital audience with her coming of age content. 

