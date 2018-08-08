Aashka Goradia gears up for TED Talks

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aashka Goradia

TED Talks is a conference bringing trusted voices and icons on a common platform to engage the audience in sharing their success stories.   

Pic courtesy: @aashkagoradia (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Aashka Goradia, popular for shows like Kkusum and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, will be a keynote speaker at TED Talks later this month here.

TED Talks is a conference bringing trusted voices and icons on a common platform to engage the audience in sharing their success stories. 

With a career spanning over 16 years and 22 shows to her credit, Aashka has carved a niche for herself on television. 

She has also launched 3D eyelashes under the brand 'Renee By Aashka'.

"To be on the TED stage was a goal I had for myself, to be able to overcome the fear of speaking out loud. Not by holding 'uncalled for opinions'. I value this stage and people who have been on this stage before, greatest learners have been on this stage," Aashka said in a statement.

"This is not only an opportunity to speak what I have learnt, but also a challenge to accept, simply accept," she added.

