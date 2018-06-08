हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia makes big revelation on Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show 'Juzz Baatt'

Television actress Aashka Goradia recently made a big revelation on Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show 'Juzz Baatt' about how her sexuality was misinterpreted in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Aashka Goradia recently made a big revelation on Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show 'Juzz Baatt' about how her sexuality was misinterpreted in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Aashka was part of the sixth season of the reality show Bigg Boss. During her stay, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Sana Khan. Speculations started doing the rounds when Aashka was seen applying a balm on Sana on the show. The actress, however, claimed that the scenes were edited in such a way that made her relationship with Sana seem otherwise. 

 "My sexuality was portrayed in a wrong way. I was intentionally made to come across as a lesbian on this reality show through editing tricks and it was extremely embarrassing for me and my parents. I was rubbing balm on a sick fellow inmate's body after she had broken into an allergic reaction," said Aashka in a statement to IANS.

"I was putting my hand inside her blanket so as not to embarrass her about her rash on national television and they made it look like something else was going on. At that point, I was inside the house as per the show's format and wasn't even around to defend myself. When my mother visited me, she told me about how I was being depicted in the media and how everyone had started questioning my sexuality," she added.

"But, the show's host, my friends and the entire media fraternity came out in my support and tried their best to salvage the situation. And, today I want to take this opportunity to let the whole world know that I am happily married to a very handsome man and extremely content with being straight", she added.

Aashka became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkusum' in 2003. She then went on to portray the iconic role of Kallavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. She tied the knot with Brent Goble, a businessman on December 1, 2017. All her close friends from the television industry attended her wedding.

Also, she had a Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3, 2017.

Aashka and Brent participated together in dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'. 

(With inputs from IANS)

