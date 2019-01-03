Actor Dinesh Mehta a big Hugh Jackman fan

Mumbai: TV actor Dinesh Mehta says he is a big fan of Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman and he would love to portray his popular character of Wolverine on small screen.

"I would love to play a mutant who posseses animal-keen senses, enhanced physical capabilities, powerful regenerative ability known as a healing factor, and three retractable claws in each hand.

"Wolverine is a dream role for me as I'm a fan of Hug Jackman. Creating such role on Indian TV would be a great opportunity for me," Dinesh said in a statement.

Dinesh is known for his roles in TV shows like "Chandragupta Maurya" and "Diya Aur Baati Hum".