Dinesh Mehta

Actor Dinesh Mehta a big Hugh Jackman fan

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: TV actor Dinesh Mehta says he is a big fan of Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman and he would love to portray his popular character of Wolverine on small screen.

"I would love to play a mutant who posseses animal-keen senses, enhanced physical capabilities, powerful regenerative ability known as a healing factor, and three retractable claws in each hand. 

"Wolverine is a dream role for me as I'm a fan of Hug Jackman. Creating such role on Indian TV would be a great opportunity for me," Dinesh said in a statement.

Dinesh is known for his roles in TV shows like "Chandragupta Maurya" and "Diya Aur Baati Hum".

