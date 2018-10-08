हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

After Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt- Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar to share Koffee couch with this jodi

Interestingly, Varun and Katrina have been roped in by Remo D'Souza for a dance-themed film.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: They may not be Vichitra Jodi, but the pairs that would be gracing the 'Koffee With Karan' couch are definitely surprising. After Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt- Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar is all set to bring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif together for an episode.

According to a report in DNA, Karan will have this jodi on his show for a chat over a mug of Koffee.

"Varun and Katrina will be sharing a coffee date with KJo. Both of them make for an interesting pair and have never shared the same stage before. When Karan was sitting with the chat show’s team and ideating which guests could accompany Varun or Katrina, he thought of getting them together instead," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Interestingly, Varun and Katrina have been roped in by Remo D'Souza for a dance-themed film that promises to be the biggest dance project of all times.

We have never seen Varun and Katrina sharing screen space, but it will be interesting to see the kind of spark they share.

And we can expect Karan to 'brew' some of the craziest questions while the duo is on board for Koffee!

Are you excited to see this new reel jodi?

