kavi kumar azad

After 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Kavi Kumar Azad's death, team heads to Vaishno Devi

Kavi had been associated with the show for the longest time.

After &#039;Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039; actor Kavi Kumar Azad&#039;s death, team heads to Vaishno Devi
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Renowned television actor Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hansraj Hathi's untimely death sent shock waves across the television and film fraternity. He breathed his last on July 9, 2018. His fans too were left teary-eyed after learning about his death.

The actor played Dr Hansraj Hathi on the popular sitcom and had been associated with it for many years. After his untimely demise, the makers will probably look for a replacement but are yet to finalise the actor who will replace late Kavi Kumar Azad on the show.

The latest that has been reported about the show is that after the tragic incident of Kavi Kumar Azad's demise, the cast and crew will now head to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for the shoot.

According to Spotboye.com, the next track of the show will be shot at Vaishno Devi and soon the team will head to the divine destination. Some days back, lead actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben had shared a video celebrating the successful ten years of the show.

Several television and film actors mourned his death and paid their last respects. One of the co-actors Mun Mun Dutta, better known as Babita Ji from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' got emotional and even shared a glimpse of the last shot of Kavi Kumar Azad from the show on the Instagram story.

After learning about the famous actor's death, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team reportedly cancelled the shoot that day at Film City, Mumbai.

Kavi had been associated with the show for the longest time and his character of Dr Hansraj Hathi was loved by the audiences across all age groups. Besides, he also did a few cameos in movies as well. He was a part of Aamir Khan's 'Mela' and 'Funtoosh'.

May his soul rest in peace!

