Ahmed Khan performs martial arts after three years

Ahmed Khan

While shooting for an episode of &TV's dance reality show High Fever...Dance ka Naya Tevar, Ahmed performed some stunts.  

Mumbai: Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan performed martial arts after a gap of three years.

While shooting for an episode of &TV's dance reality show High Fever...Dance ka Naya Tevar, Ahmed performed some stunts. On being challenged by one of the contestants of the show which he judges, Ahmed demonstrated his martial arts skills to the tunes of Afghan jalebi. 

"I learnt martial arts from my cousin brother but had to quit midway due to a severe neck injury. I suffered from vertigo, and surprisingly my family was quite happy as they thought I would finally quit performing. It has been three years since then and although I may be panting now, I feel pretty nostalgic," Ahmed said.

High Fever...Dance ka Naya Tevar is aired on &TV channel.

