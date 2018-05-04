Akshay Dogra says he enjoys playing bad guy

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Dogra is set to portray a character with grey shades in the upcoming show 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'. He says he likes to play the 'bad guy' and feels fortunate to get such roles.

The "Waaris" actor has joined producer Ekta Kapoor's love saga "Dil Hi Toh Hai", which also stars actors Bijay Anand and Geetanjali Tikekar.

"I will be playing a prominent part in 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'. My character in the show is very promising and I am looking forward to do some good work. I enjoy playing a bad guy and fortunately, I am being cast for such roles," Akshay said in a statement.

"It gives me the freedom to drive the story and it's fun. Though I had auditioned for a different character, it's better to be negative than to play a 'soft' side actor. Being a part of Ekta's show after almost a decade is exciting," he added.

Akshay has featured in shows like "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?", "Punar Vivah" and "Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal".