Ali Asgar excited about 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas'

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Ali Asgar, who gained huge popularity as 'Dadi' in 'Comedy Nights With Kapil', is excited for his new show 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas'.

Ali will share screen space with actor Kunal Kemmu and comedian Sunil Grover in the show.

"I am happy to be working alongside my close friend Sunil Grover. The show's unique concept of rounding up the highlights of the year 2018 through a family comedy drew me towards it. I am excited for the show and hope the viewers enjoy it as much as I enjoy playing my character."

The comedian will be seen playing the role of Sunil`s sister-in-law in the show, which will premiere soon on StarPlus.