Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to sip 'Koffee With Karan' again! Reason: 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'
New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are perhaps one of the most loved on-screen jodis that we have seen so far. The freshness of this cute looking reel couple makes the audience go bonkers.
So the good news is that the these two lovelies are going to appear together on mentor Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan'. Yes! This will be their second outing on the show this season.
The two will be seen promoting their upcoming rom-com 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on the show. 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and happens to be a romantic comedy. The film is a sequel to the hit 2014 flick 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. It is a Dharma productions venture.
Varun shared the inside set pictures on Twitter and we can't wait for the episode to roll already!
Badri @karanjohar aur dulhania #koffeewithkaran special episode. When class meets mass pic.twitter.com/dSr3uMhBHF
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 27, 2017
