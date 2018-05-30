Amitabh Bachchan all set to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10—Watch promo

New Delhi: The stage is set, the 'hot seat' is ready, the legend has taken over as the undisputed quiz master and the audience simply cannot wait for his return!

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to test your knowledge once again and take you on a breath-taking journey in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 10. The promo of the much-awaited show was launched a while ago and it won't be long before we see Big B back on the small screen!

Promo of the show was shared on Facebook along with the registration details.

The registrations begin on June 6 from 8:30 Pm.

Big B has been the favourite host of the show with viewers remaining glued to the TV sets for good one hour —such is the persona of Bachchan senior.

KBC was first aired in 2000 and currently, it is all set to start its 10th season. This year marks 9th year for Big B to host the show as Shah Rukh Khan hosted the quiz show for one season.

So, do you think you have what it takes to become the next Crorepati?