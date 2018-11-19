हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan concludes 'KBC' season 10 finale shoot

Kaun Banega Crorepati is based on the British programme "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?".  

Amitabh Bachchan concludes &#039;KBC&#039; season 10 finale shoot
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has finished shooting for the tenth season of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Amitabh on Monday morning tweeted: " 'KBC' finale done. End of this season. It is 10 seasons of 'KBC'... its 18 years of 'KBC' from year 2000. For me 716 episodes of 'KBC', 855 hours over 9 seasons additionally about 3-4 hours of work over each episode and another 4-5 hours of prep on each episode."

Kaun Banega Crorepati is based on the British programme "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Nine seasons have been hosted by Amitabh. Only season three was taken over by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the silver screen, the 76-year-old star currently has two films - 'Badla' and 'Brahmastra' - in his kitty.

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan filmsKBCKaun Banega CrorepatiKBC Season 10

