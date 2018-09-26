हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian hockey team

Amitabh Bachchan to welcome Indian Hockey team on KBC

Chief minister, Naveen Patnaik recently announced that his government will be collaborating with music director A.R. Rahman and evergreen lyricist Gulzar for the tournament's title song.

Amitabh Bachchan to welcome Indian Hockey team on KBC
TV show still

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to welcome the Indian Hockey team on his quiz show titled 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The actor shared a picture with the players on his Twitter handle, writing, 'T 2942 - Honouring the Indian Hockey Team on KBC Karmveer episode. Their dedication, their effort for the country is beyond comparison.' Hockey team captain PR Sreejesh, Arjuna Awardee Manpreet Singh, along with some other players will be seen on KBC soon. Treating his fans, Big B also shared some other pictures from the episode. 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan', which is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jackie Shroff and Shashank Arora. The film is slated to release on November 8, this year.

The Hockey Men's World Cup 2018 will be held in Odisha this year. Chief minister, Naveen Patnaik recently announced that his government will be collaborating with music director AR Rahman and evergreen lyricist Gulzar for the tournament's title song. He made the announcement on his twitter handle and also stated that Rahman would perform live in the opening ceremony of the prestigious tournament which is going to be held in Odisha, this year. The Hockey World Cup is slated to take place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from November 28 to December 16. Sixteen teams, along with host India, will compete for the trophy. 

Tags:
Indian hockey teamKBCAmitabh Bachchan in KBChockeyKaun Banega Crorepati

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close