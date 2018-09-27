KBC 10: Binita Jain from Assam becomes first 'crorepati' of this season—Watch

New Delhi: The most popular quiz game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) season 10 got its first crorepati. Binita Jain from Assam has won Rs 1 crore. The channel airing the show shared a small promo video of the episode on their official Facebook page.

The elated host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen congratulating Binita afer he announces her as the 'pehli crorepati of this season'. The video has been captioned as: "Gyaan ke iss duswe adhyaay mein mil gayin hai humein peheli Crorepati. Par kya usse bhi aage jeet paayengi Binita ji? Dekhiye #KBC ka Saptkoti Episode, 2 October ko aur uski yeh ek jhalak aaj iss exclusive FB premiere mein. Reminder ke liye yahan click karein. Amitabh Bachchan."

The episode will be telecast on October 2, 2018. In the promo, Binita will face the final question worth Rs 7 crore. If she answers correctly, she can get a whopping Rs 7 crore.

KBC is based on the British program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show successfully for past 9 years. For season 3, Shah Rukh Khan was roped in to play the host.