Aliens

Ancient Aliens host Giorgio talks about existence of ETs, says they visited Philippines—Watch

The 'Ancient Aliens' host Giorgio Tsoukalos recently during a Facebook live session talked about a lot of things related to aliens.

Ancient Aliens host Giorgio talks about existence of ETs, says they visited Philippines—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/History Channel

New Delhi: The subject of aliens and extraterrestrial (ET) generates a lot of interest and raises the curiosity levels up by fewer notches. Well, we don't blame anyone as the matter is indeed intriguing. There are various speakers and scholars who study and delve deeper into the existence of the aliens or whether there will ever be any connection with the other world.

One of the most popular shows on History channel, 'Ancient Aliens' presents the hypotheses of ancient astronauts and proposes that historical texts, archaeology, and legends contain evidence of past human-extraterrestrial contact.

The 'Ancient Aliens' host Giorgio Tsoukalos recently during a Facebook live session talked about a lot of things related to aliens and existence of the ETs. As per him, all the civilizations were visited by extraterrestrial beings at some point.

Watch the Facebook Live session here:

During a Q and A session in the Facebook chat, a question was asked about the whether he thinks that aliens have set foot in the Philippines. Guess what he said? Giorgio replied, “Absolutely.”

He said that the Philippines has a lot of legends and is rich in mythology which hints at a bigger picture—a 'beginning'. "That is where I'm curious.I'm trying to figure out what was the initial spark of inspiration for such particular stories or legends”, he added. But was quick to add that he is yet to see an artifact or megalithic structures from the Philippines to support his theory.

He was speaking ahead of the History Con which has kickstarted from August 9, 2018. According to their FB caption of the video, the host can be seen talking about some of the ancient carvings, paintings, and objects that they have encountered while filming for this season of #AncientAliens.

