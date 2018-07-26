हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor's mention of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum invites reactions — Watch video

Anil Kapoor and his on-screen daughter Pihu Sand recently promoted 'Fanney Khan' on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum. 

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Fanney Khan' recently appeared on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum show to promote his film, in which he plays the titular title. The actor was occupied with Pihu Sand who played the role of his on-screen daughter, Lata. 

However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, who are also a part of the project, were, however, missing from the sight and did not appear on the show.

On the other hand, Salman, who shares a great bond with Anil Kapoor and only recently was seen dancing his heart out at the wedding reception of his daughter Sonam Kapoor, was happy to have him back on the show. This is Anil's second visit to the third season of the show. The 61-year-old actor earlier promoted his film 'Race 3' with the entire cast on the show.

As Salman welcomed Anil with a lot of enthusiasm on the show, Anil, very coolly, asked him if he could talk about his film and the characters first. This is when he mentions that his on-screen daughter is a big fan of Baby Singh, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And before Anil could complete his sentence, the crowd began cheering out loud upon hearing the actress's name. The rollicking sound from the crowd left the host totally bemused.

Take a look at the video that has gone viral on the internet:

In addition, Aishwarya's song 'Mohabbat', which is a part of the film, was also played on the show for the audience.

'Fanney Khan' has been directed by Atul Manjrekar and is slated for release on August 3. It is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! In the film, Anil's character, who is a taxi driver, is willing to go the extra mile to fulfil his daughter's dreams of being a singer. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.

Earlier, Aishwarya had said in an interview that her role her character is a chapter in the film and not the fulcrum. 

 

