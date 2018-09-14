हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankit Bhatia

Ankit Bhatia joins 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein'

Actor Ankit Bhatia, who featured in the web series "Still About Section 377", has bagged a role in the TV show "Ye Hai Mohabbatein".

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ankit Bhatia, who featured in the web series "Still About Section 377", has bagged a role in the TV show "Ye Hai Mohabbatein".

"It`s overwhelming to see how fast life changes. My series released last week and today, I' m on the set of  Ye Hai Mohabbatein," Ankit said in a statement.

"I am playing (actress) Sudha Chandranji`s lawyer and it`s an important character. I hope the audience gives me equal amount of love that they have been giving to this show," he added.

'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' premiered in 2013. The show's story revolves around Raman (actor Karan Patel) and Ishita (actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya).

