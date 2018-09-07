हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anu Malik

Anu Malik's composition on 'Indian Idol' in Varun Dhawan's film

Anu Malik&#039;s composition on &#039;Indian Idol&#039; in Varun Dhawan&#039;s film

Mumbai: Anu Malik composed a song titled "Sab badhiya" on the set of the show "Indian Idol". It will be used in the forthcoming film "Sui Dhaaga", and its lead actor Varun Dhawan is thrilled about it.

Varun and his co-star Anushka Sharma made a special appearance on the show to promote "Sui Dhaaga". Incidentally, Anu has also composed music for the title track of this Bollywood project.

While shooting for the episode, Anu composed "Sab badhiya" on the spot, read a statement. 

Everyone including Anu's co-judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, along with Varun and Anushka were surprised. 

"This came as a pleasant surprise to both me and Anushka as we were not expecting it at all. While leaving from the sets, Anuji got all the 11 'Indian Idol' contestants to come on stage and perform the song 'Sab badiya'," Varun said.

"It was so amazing and powerful that we have decided to retain it in the film. Personally, this was an extremely emotional moment for me as I have been requesting Anuji for a composition since a long time now. It was worth the wait."

 

Anu MalikIndian IdolVarun DhawanSui DhaagaAnushka Sharma

