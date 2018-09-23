हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi to make web-series debut with 'Asura'—Details inside

Arshad was last seen in 'Golmaal Again'.

Arshad Warsi to make web-series debut with &#039;Asura&#039;—Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi will soon make his digital space debut with a web-series titled 'Asura'. The psychological thriller web series will reportedly explore the world of forensic science against the mystical mythology of Benaras. A DNA report reveals that Arshad will play the role of a forensic expert named Dhananjay Rajpoot, who also heads the forensic division in the CBI.

Confirming the news of Arshad being on board, Monica Shergill, Content Head of Voot told DNA, “It’s a layered and exciting character, and a powerhouse performer like Arshad will take it to another level. We’re thrilled to have him on Asura and he is bound to surprise the audience with an edgy portrayal.” 

Arshad was last seen in 'Golmaal Again'. The film released on October 20, 2017 and became one of the highest opening grossers of the year. Not only this, it became the first Hindi film to enter Rs 200 crore club in 2017. 

The film is a fourth part of the superhit Golmaal franchise which has always managed to make viewers go bonkers. The mass entertainer boasted of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

'Golmaal Again' was helmed by Rohit Shetty.

