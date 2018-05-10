Arunoday Singh begins shoot for web series 'Apharan'

Mumbai: Actor Arunoday Singh has started shooting for the web series titled "Apharan". He says the role is very challenging and hopes to do justice to it.

"This is a very challenging role, one that I hope to do justice to. It is far removed from me and my life experiences. I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth into him," Arunoday said in statement.

The actor was last seen on screen in the Irrfan Khan starrer "Blackmail". He will be playing a criminal, who was once a celebrated police officer, in the web series by ALT Balaji.

Arunoday has begun shooting here for the suspense thriller. It is being directed by Siddhartha Sengupta.

In an interview to IANS in April, the actor had said that he was happy with the growth of the digital platforms for entertainment content as it kept many people active and employed.