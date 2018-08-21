हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ZEE5

Award-winning ‘Mehram’ now exclusively on ZEE5

Starring revered actors including Farida Jalal, Sushma Seth and Rajit Kapoor in leading roles, the movie won rave reviews from critics across the world.

Mumbai: ZEE5, India’s largest and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform for language content, today released the award-winning film ‘Mehram’ on the platform. Farida Jalal’s moving portrayal of Aamna makes its digital debut, this Eid. Starring revered actors including Farida Jalal, Sushma Seth and Rajit Kapoor in leading roles, the movie won rave reviews from critics across the world.

Click here to watch the trailer:

Click here to watch the film:

https://www.zee5.com/movies/details/mehram/0-0-movie_1853519712

Written and directed by Zain Anwar, the short film delicately delves on the freedom of a woman to follow her dream independent of male support. The protagonist, Aamna (played by Farida Jalal) burns with the desire to perform the Hajj but is crippled by a Saudi Arabian law that forbids women to travel for the pilgrimage without a male blood relative. The movie revolves around the characters in her life and her lone struggle to achieve the seemingly unattainable.

Speaking about the release, Manish Aggarwal, Business Head – ZEE5 India said, “We are proud to bring a film like Mehram to the OTT audience, this Eid. Given the reach of the platform, we hope the film can go beyond the realm of entertainment to spark a thought and subsequent conversations among the viewers.

Our legacy of the ZEE Group gives us the unique strength of having a strong pulse on viewer preferences. We are aware that India has an audience whose preferences are as diverse as their stories. And that insight has led us to bring movies from across genres to the platform. We believe our subscribers will appreciate the opportunity to see this much-acclaimed film, and we shall continue in our endeavor to bring more such content to the platform.”

ZEE5 has been at the forefront of bringing a range of unique content to viewers and the movie repertoire of the platform stands testimony to this. This boasts of popular films such as Padman, Parmanu and Veere di Wedding as also critically-acclaimed ones such as Mehram now, and many more in the pipeline.

Since the launch in February, ZEE5 has been focussed on bringing content across languages that is relatable, understated, bold, progressive, introspective, layered and open to interpretation. The platform has curated 10-20 minutes’ on-the-go and quick-natured content across genres such as Thriller, Drama, Action, Comedy, Satire, Biopics and Reality – in keeping with the preferences of the audience.

With over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos, 35+ theatre plays and 90+ LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 truly presents a blend of unrivalled content offering for its viewers across the nation and worldwide. With ZEE5, the global content of Zindagi as a brand, which was widely appreciated across the country, has also been brought back for its loyal viewers.

Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store http://bit.ly/zee5 and iOS App Store http://bit.ly/zee5ios. Also available at www.zee5.com, as a Progressive Web App (PWA), and on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. ZEE5 also supports Chromecast.

Pricing: Freemium pricing model with both free and paid premium content (including Originals) to cater to a mix of audiences. Viewers who subscribe to the ZEE5 subscription pack will get access to the entire library of content using the limited period special subscription offer - pay for a year and spend just INR 42/month.

