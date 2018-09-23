Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actress Suchita Trivedi ties the knot- See pic

New Delhi: Television actress Suchita Trivedi, popular for her roles in Baa Baahoo Baby and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, has married Nigam Patel at age of 42. Her close friend and co-star Ridhi Dogra took to her social media to announce it.

Sharing a picture of Suchita, Ridhi wrote, "As a birthday girl I couldn't be happier to get a better gift. Two people who have loved laughed and lived graciously through an incredible journey took their vows on 22nd September.. My birthday. My Suchi and nigam every moment of the wedding has been everything you both stand for..

@sucheetat @nigam2828

I wish to see you pop endless champagnes loving living and laughing through it all and create the world you both aspire to.

It's a pleasure to share this life and my day with two mad crazy and absolutely beautiful souls.

Congratulations!! I love u both."

Suchita's close friends from telly town Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Vashisth and Krutika Desai among others attended her marriage ceremony.

Suchitra appeared as a child artist in 1983 Bollywood film Woh Saat Din, starring Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure. Later, she starred in popular TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Khichdi, Savitri and Mere Angne Mein and soon became a popular household name.