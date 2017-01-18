Baba Ramdev to appear on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Mumbai: The coming weekend will see Baba Ramdev make an appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The very popular Yoga Guru, reportedly speaks on corruption in the country and urges youth to eradicate it completely.

Commenting on the state of corruption in India, he urged the country's youth not to depend on the government to eradicate the evil completely.

When an audience member asked him ways to wipe out corruption, Ramdev said each and every person should take it upon themselves to not practice anything that is illegal.

"Baba Ramdev added that the youth need to be disciplined to avoid any unlawful practice. He wants everyone to inculcate values of always following the path of truth and there is no other way to get rid of corruption," said a source from the show's set.

He sang a song ‘Desh hai pukarta, pukarti maa bharti’ to press his point.

"Baba Ramdev became extremely emotional while singing. He then went on to say 'Bharat mata ki jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'. Kapil as well as the audience also joined him in reciting the song," added the source.

Kapil has always given a number of ROFLmoments and it would be interesting to see if he succeeds in tickling Baba’s funny bone. The Baba is quite popular and comes across as a sport. Will he display his wit and surprise team Kapil Sharma?

Let’s wait and watch.

(With IANS inputs)