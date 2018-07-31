हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chahatt Khanna

Bade Achche Lagte Hai actress Chahatt Khanna request privacy amidst separation rumours

Television actress Chahatt Khanna, who is married to businessman Farhan Mirza and is blessed with two beautiful girls, seems to be facing troubles in her paradise. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Chahatt Khanna, who rose to fame with 'Bade Achche Lagte Hai' sparked separation rumours after hinting that she is a single mom in one of her recent Instagram photos. 

Chahatt, who is currently enjoying motherhood, recently shared a photo with her two adorable daughters - Zohar and Amaira and captioned it as "My life has this only reason to make ur life a fairytale." But one couldn't help but notice the hashtag #singlemom.

When Times Of India reached out to the actress to confirm the speculations going around her marriage, Chahatt refused to divulge anything on it, requesting privacy. "I think it is too early to comment on it. I am good, the babies are also doing fine. I shall comment on it when the time is right. I request media to give me the much-deserved privacy," Chahatt told TOI. 

For the uninitiated, this is Chahatt's second marriage with Farhan Mirza. She was earlier married to Bharat Narsinghani. However, their marriage ended in months after the actress accused Bharat of physical abuse.

In the meantime, Chahatt has also changed her name from 'Chahatt Khanna Mirza' to 'Chahatt Khanna', removing her husband's surname from hers.

Everything seemed fine between Chahatt and her husband Farhan as they went on a holiday together a few weeks ago. On July 3, just days ahead of her birthday, Chahatt had shared a photo with Farhan looking happy and flashing a bright smile. 

However, only days later, i.e. on July 28, she shared a post on her birthday, which seemed that all's not well between her and Farhan.

