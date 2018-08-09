हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saumya Tandon

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' was an experiment: Saumya Tandon

Saumya plays the role of Anita Bhabhi in the &TV show.   

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' was an experiment: Saumya Tandon
Pic courtesy: @saumyatandon

Mumbai: Actress Saumya Tandon says the TV show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" was an experiment, and she is glad it worked out well. 

"'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' was an experiment and I am glad that it worked really well with our viewers... well enough to give it 900 episodes. It's heartening to know that Indian television has a show which is so different as against various comedy shows and unlike the typical 'saas-bahu' genre," Saumya said in a statement to IANS. 

Saumya plays the role of Anita Bhabhi in the &TV show. 

She said: "Anita, unlike the sobbing female characters who are hit by the pressures of their dominant 'sasural' or arrogant husband, is a very different, quirky, happy, independent, overtly romantic and strong woman. 

"An audience that wasn't used to seeing such female dominant characters, appreciated and connected with her really well."

She said it is great to see that strong female characters are successful on television.

"They are the guiding light for many who feel that sobbing characters still work."

It also features Aasif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre.

