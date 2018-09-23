Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa down with dengue

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been diagnosed with dengue and the two were reportedly hospitalised on September 22, 2018.

New Delhi: Comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been diagnosed with dengue and the two were reportedly hospitalised on September 22, 2018.

According to a TOI report, both Bharti and Haarsh were down with high fever due to which their platelet count fell. 

Bharti and Harsh tied the knot in December 2017. The newly married couple also appeared in many reality shows and are leading a blissful married life.

Rumours were rife that this famous telly couple would enter Bigg Boss 12 house as they attended the Goa Press conference of the show along with the host Salman Khan. But then the duo didn't enter the show and shocked their fans. A source revealed to Indianexpress that Bharti and Harsh were asked to play along with the rumour and were also paid a good amount for doing the same.

We wish Bharti and Haarsh a speedy recovery!

