Bharti Singh not in Kapil Sharma's comeback show—Here's the truth

New Delhi: Ever since reports of Kapil Sharma's comeback show have caught fire, all eyes are set on what it's likely to be and when is it kickstarting. A few days back, it was being said that not just Kapil but the new comedy show will also have Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

This bit of goss did raise a few eyebrows and hopes as well. Why? Well, Kapil and Krushna's bitter-sweet relationship is known to all and when buzz about them returning to the small screens together in a show started, it created a stir amongst fans.

However, comedienne Bharti Singh has denied any such development. According to Pinkvilla.com, the ace comedienne was asked by Hindustan Times about the new comedy with Krushna and Kapil, but she dismissed the report.

Bharti reportedly said that she already has her hands full with hosting 'India's Got Talent' on the same channel and therefore she has no time for another show. Adding more the comedienne reportedly said that had she been on board such a show, she would have surely announced it.

The report quotes Bharti as saying, "Rulaa ne wale duniya mein bahut hain, hasaane wale bahut kam hai. When Kapil comes back on TV, it will be his show and he won’t be ‘joining’ us. I’ll happily be a part of his show. People love Kapil a lot and they are ready to forgive him for whatever he did. I hope this news comes true and Kapil calls me."

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!