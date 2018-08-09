Bhojpuri siren Monalisa's daayan avatar in 'Nazar' will give you the chills—Watch new promo

New Delhi: Popular bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has taken a giant move in her career. She has bagged a powerful role in television show 'Nazar' which has become the talk of the town. The actress travelled across the country as part of the promotional spree for the show which will scare the hell out of the viewers, as promised by the promos.

She has been getting a massive positive response from the viewers. Monalisa plays a 'Daayan' or an evil force in the show. She has been updating fans about her new show through social media. Recently, she shared a new promo from 'Nazar' and be ready to get scared, we say!

Watch:

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 8, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

Mona can be seen dressed in a sheer black saree with her long hair kept open. Also, do not miss her hard-hitting scary dialogue. She plays a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which airs on Starplus channel.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.