Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa says all her powers are gone-Here's why!

Monalisa is currently seen as Mohona in Star Plus channel's Nazar

New Delhi: From Bhojpuri industry's reigning queen to television's hottest 'Daayan' Monalisa has come a long way. The actress is weaving magic on Hindi television now after enticing the Bhojpuri audience for years. Recently, Mona took to her Instagram to reveal that her long locks have been chopped off and all her powers have vanished. 

 Taking to Instagram, Mona wrote, "black.... #love #mylook #nazar #ladyinblack .... lambi choti kat gayi  ... my powers are gone ... what will happen next ????."

 

 

The actress, who has been travelling across the country as part of the promotional spree for the show promises the hell out of the viewers, as promised by the promos.

In the promos, Mona can be seen dressed in a sheer black saree with long plaits which has been a trademark of sorts for this show. She will be seen playing a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which will be telecast on Starplus channel.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

MonalisaMohonanazarbhojpuri actressBhojpuri sizzler

