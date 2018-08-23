हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Big Bang Theory' to bid adieu after 12 seasons

fter months of speculation, Warner Bros. Television and CBS announced on Wednesday that the upcoming season will be the series' last.  

&#039;Big Bang Theory&#039; to bid adieu after 12 seasons
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Washington D.C.: It's confirmed! American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' will end with season 12.

After months of speculation, Warner Bros. Television and CBS announced on Wednesday that the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close," the statement read, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

With 279 episodes, it will be the longest-running multi-camera comedy in TV history, Warner Bros. TV said in a release.

The series, which debuted in 2007, stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. 

It has earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run.

