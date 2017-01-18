Bigg Boss 10: Are you ready for Monalisa - Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s mehendi, marriage ceremony?

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to tie the nuptial knot with beau of eight years Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the house of Bigg Boss season 10. Indian viewers will get to see a real marriage happening on television, however, not for the first time!

In the past, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had exchange marital vows during the fourth season of the show but their marriage was short-lived.

Vikrant, who is also an actor himself, has dismissed all speculations suggesting that his marriage to Mona inside the house of Bigg Boss is just a publicity stunt.

Talking about his wedding, Vikrant said, "When I was given the opportunity to propose to her at this happy juncture when she has become one of the finalists on 'Bigg Boss', I was more than excited. I love Mona with all my heart, and I cannot think of a better way to seal the deal, than in front of the entire world.”

Vikrant had entered the house on Monday to propose to Mona for marriage. The actress, who was oblivious of his presence, was surprised to see him in the activity area. When Vikrant popped the question, Mona, accepted it gleefully even as she had tears of joy rolling down her cheeks.

The housemates celebrated her Haldi ceremony and the couple seems pretty elated.

Mona's stint in the show brought turbulence into their relationship due to the bond between her and co- contestant Manu Punjab during the course of the show.

In an interview earlier, Vikrant blamed Manu for creating misunderstandings between him and Mona.

He believes in letting bygones be bygones.

He said: "Mona and I had always spoken about taking our relationship to the next level. I had been planning to pop the question once her stint on 'Bigg Boss' was over. When I went inside the house to meet her for a task, I realised just how much I miss her and how difficult it is for me to stay away from her. My decision to spend the rest of my life with her became a vital next step for me."

After showcasing their mehendi night, ‘Bigg Boss 10’ will show the reception and 'suhaag raat' (wedding night), according to a source from the channel.

Vikrant even got a solitaire for Mona from Oman where he was shooting.

(With IANS inputs)