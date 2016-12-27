Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Gaurav Chopra grilled by housemates; rift between Nitibha and Manveer!

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality television shows, 'Bigg Boss' is becoming interesting with each passing day. After the high voltage exit of controversial contestant Priyanka Jagga Muise, in tonight's episode saw different emotions running in the house.

Om Swami got an empty box of chocolate as a gift from Manveer to keep his belongings because it was former's birthday. The little conversation between Manu and Manveer about how Om Swami gets happy in little things brought forth the human angle that even Om ji has a life!

But the real highlight of the episode remained the luxury budget task which also included a secret task for housemates besides Bani J and Gaurav Chopra. Bigg Boss wanted the inmates to throw a volley of questions at Bani and Gaurav, who were inside the confession room thinking they are about to answer queries of live audience.

The task saw how other housemates ganged up against these two and put them in the spotlight. The inmates in their own battle to prove these two wrong forgot about the luxury budget, which ultimately they lost.

When the task ended, Bigg Boss revealed that actually the questions were asked by the inmates and not by any live audience. The inmates were then asked if Bani and Gaurav were honest in their replies, besides Rohan everyone else said 'NO' in unison, making them lose the luxury budget task.

Soon afterwards, we saw how Nitibha and Manveer had a tiff over a gesture of her throwing a shoe at Gaurav's face on television while he was in the confession room unaware. Manu interrupted and was later seen telling Manveer how Nitibha's behaviour is not acceptable and she has smartly reached this far because of him.