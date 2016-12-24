Bigg Boss 10, December 23 episode: Manveer Gurjar breaks down on seeing his father
Mumbai: Episode 68 of Bigg Boss 10 was an emotional roller coaster for the contestants. After Priyanka Jagga, Gaurav Chopra, Mona Lisa and Rohan Mehra met their family members a day before, Manveer Gurjar, Nitibha Kaul, Lopamudra Raut and Bani got to meet their loved ones on December 23.
Following are some of the highlights of from show:
- Mona complains to Lopa that housemates are not cleaning the sink and washing utensils.
- Manveer and Manu poke fun at Vikrant's friendship.
- Manu and Swami get a chance to charge the battery. For this, they have to walk on a hamster wheel for a considerable amount of time. Manu takes on the mantle of walking on the wheel but Swami fails in it.
- Nitibha questions Bani for sharing a cordial relationship with Priyanka even though she had abused Lopa.
- Later in the day, Bigg Boss resumes the Family App task. Manveer is given the options to meet his father, receive a written message from him or to speak to him on phone. He breaks down on seeing his father.
- Manveer decides to meet his father for 10 minutes. On seeing his father enter Bigg Boss house, Manveer falls at his feet.
- Manveer introduces his father to housemates.
- Then Nitibha meets her mother and Lopa meets her sister for two minutes.
- Bani is given option to meet her best friend and season 7 winner Gauahar Khan.
- However, only 6% battery is remaining. Bani is told by Bigg Boss that he is giving Om Swami and Manu one last chance to charge the battery.
- Bani has to convince them to nominate themselves for the next week’s eviction.
- Om Swami and Manu decide not to nominate themselves.
